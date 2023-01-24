Fiji Pearls training camp gets underway

Six overseas players have joined the Fiji Pearls in their training camp in Suva which started today.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says the Pearls will have a few training camps which is compulsory for overseas players to join if they want to be part of the Netball World Cup later this month.

She says the training camp is the start of a number of intense programs in the bag for the Pearls.

“We’ve had quite abit of interest from overseas-based players so right now six players have come into the country we’ll have another camp in February where players who weren’t able to make this January camp can fly in for that and it’s really important for us to actually have people on the ground so that we can see them and also for them to gel with the local players and each other”

The January camp started yesterday and will end on Saturday.

More overseas players are expected to arrive in the country for the February camp.