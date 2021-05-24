Home

Netball

Fiji Pearls has what it takes to win says Vocea

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 26, 2022 12:20 pm
[Source: Netball Fiji]

Fiji Pearls goal shooter Matila Vocea believes Fiji has what it takes to win the PacificAus Sports Series today.

The only thing that is standing in their way is Tonga, who they will face in the final at 3 pm.

The two teams last met on Tuesday where Tonga came out victors beating the Pearls 68-54.

Article continues after advertisement

Vocea says after four back to back games, the team is feeling a bit fatigue, but they’ll be going into the match with everything they’ve got.

“Being four games back to back, being in the World Cup will probably be worst but we are ready to take it on. We are going to regroup and try and get it better for Tonga.”

The final will be played at 3 this afternoon and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

