Fiji Netball veteran returns to court

Getting back on the court after a one year lapse is quite challenging for Fiji netball veteran Nina Cirikisuva.

Cirikisuva has been named in the Fiji Pearls extended squad alongside national goal shooter Una Rauluni, Vaiti Waqatabu, Alesi Paul, Ana Rusivakula and Alisi Naqiri.

The former national wing attack took a break from netball in 2018 to focus on her career.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC Sports, Cirikisuva adds she is excited to be back and be part of the squad.

“It’s actually a big challenge for me because right now I am really working on my fitness which is something I really have to work on before I earn my spot back in the national squad.”

The 28-year-old says she will have to work extra hard to make the final selection given the number of talented local and overseas-based players in the squad.

The national squad will head for their first training session on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.