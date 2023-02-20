Fiji Mens Netball team announced

A men’s netball side has been named to assist the Fiji Pearls in their Netball World Cup campaign.

The 18-member team will face the Pearls in warm-up matches from the 27th to the 30th of March.

Chief Executive Vivian Koster says the men’s team will be the perfect training partner for the Pearls.

Koster says the championship will be held in May and plans are in place to invite some international Men’s team to the competition this year.

She adds they are proud to call on them again as this is also a step towards hosting international Men’s teams in May.

Shooters

Amena Nacavaraba

Josefata Cati

Nacanieli Goneyali

Abraham Watkins

Kitione Waqavonovono

Mark Vatetei

Joji Bosenakadavu



Midcourt

Atama Waqaivavalagi

Poasa Ravoka

Sikeli Tagayawa

Rarawa Vulimainavita

Julian Tagicakibau

Savenaca Tuilevuka

Anasa Waqa



Defenders

Vilive Wainidroa

Savenaca Sorovaki

Malakai Nasusu

Jope Tagilala

Jose Nawaqa

Peni Finau