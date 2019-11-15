Busy season ahead for Netball Fiji

Netball is the only sport with the best bet of hosting an international next year as they missed out on one of the biggest events of 2020.

Netball Fiji is currently in talks with Fiji National Sports Commission and relevant stakeholders to host an international tournament in the country.

Netball Fiji will be looking to revive the Pacific Nations Series at the end of the year and also prepare for the Youth World Cup in 2022.

With the Fiji Pearls Coach Jenny Brazel expected to arrive in the country next month, FNSC Chair Peter Mazey says she will have her work cut out for her.

“She stands to have a lot on her hands, she got to put together a team for the world juniors which isn’t until 2022. Netball will be planning for that and there will be a lot happening.”

Meanwhile the 25-member national extended squad will march into later next month.