Bitila Tawake's sister makes Fiji Pearls side

Former Fiji Basketball rep Kalesi Tawake

Former Fiji Basketball rep Kalesi Tawake will debut for the Fiji Pearls in the upcoming Netball World Cup Oceania Qualifier next week.

The 20-year-old is the younger sister of Fijiana Drua captain Bitila Tawake.

She represented Fiji in basketball at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Tawake and Vilisi Tavui are the two new players in the 15-member squad captained by Alisi Naqiri.

Other familiar names that have made the squad are Unaisi Rauluni, Kelera Nawai, Afa Rusivakula, Maliana Rusivakula and Maria Lutua Rusivakula.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura says the players have worked hard which is why selecting the final squad was tough.

Rokoura says it will be a challenging campaign as there are only two spots up for grabs for the World Cup.

She has assured they will fight till the end to get a place in the Netball World Cup.

Fiji will host Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga next week.

The competition will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The Fiji Team is:

Alisi Naqiri (Captain)

Maria Lutua Rusivakula (Vice Captain)

Afa Rusivakula

Avelina Navue

Ema Mualuvu

Jimaima Kete

Kalesi Tawake*

Kelera Nawai

Maliana Rusivakula

Unaisi Rauluni

Vakaoca Bolakoro

Vilisi Tavui*

Reserves:

Nina Cirikisuva

Talei Waqanabete

Ateca Qasenivalu