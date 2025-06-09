Baby Pearls set for key Test in July Invitational tournament

[Source: Supplied]

The Baby Pearls will face a stern Test of their Netball World Youth Cup preparations when they host the Blaze Netball 21&U and New South Wales Fijian 21&U teams in an invitational tournament from the 7th to 11th of next month at Suva’s Vodafone Arena.

The week-long tournament promises fast-paced action as some of Australia’s rising netball talent lines up against Fiji’s extended Under-21 squad.

More than just a showcase of emerging stars, the event will serve as a vital platform for the Baby Pearls to sharpen their game ahead of the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar.

Head coach Simone Nalatu underscored the tournament’s value, describing it as a key opportunity for her players to refine skills, strengthen combinations, and build cohesion in a competitive environment.

“This is an invaluable opportunity to fine-tune strategies and bring the squad together as we continue our build-up to Gibraltar.”

The Baby Pearls will field two sides—Kacau and Kikau—drawn from a 27-member extended squad named by Nalatu this week.

The group includes a mix of local and overseas-based players who have been actively competing in various leagues and have shown a strong commitment to the national program.

Netball Fiji has acknowledged the support of the Fiji National Sports Commission and the PacificAusSports Partnership, whose backing has made the tournament possible.

With home-court advantage and a clear focus on development, the Baby Pearls are eager to rise to the challenge and lay down a marker ahead of their global campaign.

