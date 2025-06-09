Baby Pearls secure second win at Youth World Cup

[Photo Credit: Netball Fiji]

The Fiji national U-21 netball team, the Baby Pearls, have secured their second consecutive win at the Netball World Youth Cup, overpowering Barbados with a convincing 66-34 win.

The win shows the team’s strong performance and tactical discipline as they build crucial momentum in the tournament.

The Baby Pearls led from the start, finishing the first quarter with a solid 19-9 lead.

They continued to dominate the court, heading into halftime with a comfortable 34-21 advantage.

The team’s strong attacking play and relentless defense proved too much for the Barbados side, as Fiji extended its lead to 52-28 by the end of the third quarter before closing out the match 66-34.

