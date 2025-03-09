Nasinu continues strong form

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Nasinu football team continued their consistent form with a 3-2 win over 10-man Ba in Round 3 of the Extra Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua today.

Nasinu took an early lead through Emmanuel Etim, and quickly extended their advantage ten minutes later with a goal from Jone Naraba.

In the second half, Ba’s France Catarogo reduced the deficit, bringing his team back into contention.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Ba’s hopes were dashed when Raj Pillay received a red card and was sent off, leaving them with ten players.

Nasinu capitalized on their numerical advantage, scoring their third and final goal.

Catarogo scored his second in the final moments of the match, bringing the score to 3-2 at full time.

Meanwhile, in another match Labasa beat Lautoka 4-1.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.