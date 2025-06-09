Nasinu aiming to roar against unbeaten Labasa

After a lively opening encounter, ABA Realtors Nasinu FC will be out to flip the script when they meet unbeaten Extra Supermarket Labasa FC in round two of the 2025 Extra Premier League this Saturday at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Labasa, the current league leaders and reigning BiC Fiji FACT champions, head into the fixture brimming with confidence after a commanding 4-2 victory in their first-round showdown at Subrail Park.

Goals from Ratu Arane, Taniela Waqa, Rusiate Doidoi and Anish Khem powered the Babasiga Lions past a spirited Nasinu side, who found the back of the net through Jone Rupeni and Kelemedi Matou.

Now sitting atop the table with seven wins and two draws, Labasa’s depth, attacking firepower and cohesion continue to set the standard in this year’s campaign.

With the likes of Arane and Waqa in form, the Lions will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak and tighten their grip on the title race.

For Nasinu, currently placed ninth on eight points, Saturday’s clash presents a massive opportunity to upset the odds.

With two wins and two draws under their belt, the team will be banking on a disciplined performance and the neutral venue advantage to contain Labasa’s attacking threats.

All eyes will be on Rupeni and Matou once again, as the duo looks to inspire a resilient Nasinu side eager to spark a mid-season revival.

With league positions and momentum on the line, expect a fiercely contested battle that could either solidify Labasa’s dominance or breathe new life into Nasinu’s campaign.

