Nakasi High ready to create history

Nakasi High School U17 team training /Facebook

Nakasi High School U17 team is determined to book their spot in the national quarterfinals of the Vodafone Deans Competition.

Nakasi will be facing Dawasamu Secondary in the Eastern Zone playoff this week who are also hoping for a spot.

The two teams will battle it out this Friday at 12.30pm.

In the U14 grade playoff, Tailevu North College will play Queen Victoria School at 8am, Ratu Kadavulevu School will meet QVS in the U15 grade final at 9am,

Lelean Memoral School will meet Sila Central High School in the U15 playoff at 10.10am.

LMS will also feature in the U16 playoff as they battle Saint John Cawaci College.

In the U19, RKS faces QVS in the final at 1.50pm.

These matches will be played at Burckhurst Park 1 in Suva this Friday.