Nakarawa rejoins Glasgow

Flying Fijian lock Leone Nakarawa has rejoined Scotland’s Glasgow Warriors until the end of the season after being sacked by Racing 92.

The 31-year-old was released by the Paris side having reported late from the Rugby World Cup.

Nakarawa excelled in a three-year stint with the Glasgow until 2016.

The off-load lock was pivotal in Warriors’ run to the 2015 Pro12 title.

Nakarawa is tipped to run out for Glasgow in their Pro14 match vs Benetton on Sunday.

“I’ve remained close with my ex-team-mates during my time in Paris and they played a big role in my decision to come back”, Nakarawa told Glasgow official website.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Dave Rennie and the coaching staff. Glasgow Warriors play an attacking style, which suits the way I like to play.”