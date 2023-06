[Source: Special Olympics Fiji/Facebook]

Raijeli Naikaukaucagi scooped the gold medal in her 100m race today at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Siteri Daulali and Ponijese Duncan both settled for silver medals in the Table Tennis mixed doubles.

Karalaini Tabua was placed 4th in swimming.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, today is the final day for the Special Olympics games with team Fiji expected to return on the 30th of this month.