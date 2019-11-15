Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 Response Budget Passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|MP and doctor remain in custody, questioning continues|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Sports

Mustafa Fall hopeful for an Olympics spot

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 27, 2020 12:32 pm
Mustafa Fall

Fiji shot-put champion Mustafa Fall believes the universality spot for the Olympic Games should be given to the most improved athlete in terms of performance.

This is after the 24-year-old set a new national record with a throw of 18.35 meters at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Shotput in the USA earlier this month.

Fall and Banuve Tabakaucoro are two of Athletics Fiji’s athletes vying for the lone universality spot.

Article continues after advertisement

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says they will work with the nominations made by Athletics Fiji adding that with the current COVID-19 pandemic, changes may be made to the qualification process.

“So it might fall down to international rankings of athletes because across all the sports, the International Federation has rankings and so it might fall down to that.”

Fiji has been given three universality spots for the Olympic Games with one for Athletics and two for Swimming.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.