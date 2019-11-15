Mustafa Fall hopeful for an Olympics spot

Fiji shot-put champion Mustafa Fall believes the universality spot for the Olympic Games should be given to the most improved athlete in terms of performance.

This is after the 24-year-old set a new national record with a throw of 18.35 meters at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Shotput in the USA earlier this month.

Fall and Banuve Tabakaucoro are two of Athletics Fiji’s athletes vying for the lone universality spot.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says they will work with the nominations made by Athletics Fiji adding that with the current COVID-19 pandemic, changes may be made to the qualification process.

“So it might fall down to international rankings of athletes because across all the sports, the International Federation has rankings and so it might fall down to that.”

Fiji has been given three universality spots for the Olympic Games with one for Athletics and two for Swimming.