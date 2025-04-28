MP calls for drug testing at Coca-Cola games

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

Following the Coca-Cola Games Championships, Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj has called for organizers to consider improvements for next year’s event.

Maharaj says that it’s important to look at both the positive and negative aspects of any event, and he hopes his feedback will be taken constructively.

His main concern is the issue of drug use among students.

“It’s a well-known fact, that drug is now sold and utilized in schools. So I wonder if random drug test through parental consent was done, and if not, should we be looking into this in next year’s game through parental consent.”

Maharaj believes that if drug tests are not currently in place, they should be considered for future competitions.

He argues that athletes who are not using drugs may be at a disadvantage when competing against those who are.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary Biu Colati responded to the call for drug testing and explained that they operate under Fiji Athletics, which works with the Oceania Regional Anti-Doping Organization for such competitions.

Colati suggested that while the idea of drug testing is good, its implementation is quite impractical due to the rules and regulations protecting minors.

“Some of the rural schools, you will not be able to touch them because their parents are way back in places where they come from.”

He says that while they carry out discussions with the drug testing agency during the Coke games, any implementation requires approval from the Ministry of Health.

