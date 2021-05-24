Morgan ranked 43rd

Team Fiji sailor Sophia Morgan was ranked 43rd out of 44 in her race at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan today.

Morgan competed in the women’s one person dinghy- laser redial.

The 17-year-old is participating in her first Olympic Games and is the youngest member of Team Fiji.

Earlier this week Morgan had some informal races with some of the world’s best laser sailors from Denmark, Norway, China, Finland and Australia.

Meanwhile, hosts Japan is now at the top of the Games medal tally.

Japan have three gold and one silver while China is now second with three gold, and two bronze.

The United States of America won is third with a gold, two silver and four bronze.

Other countries that have also won a gold medal include Australia, South Korea, Italy, Ecuador, Hungary, Iran, Thailand and Kosovo.