Ministry backs athletes to Paris Olympics

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru [Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says the ministry and the coalition government are fully committed to promoting sports in the country.

This dedication is particularly crucial at this moment as a group of athletes prepares to embark on their journey to the Paris Olympics.

Saukuru says it is important the athletes know they have the backing of the nation as they prepare to participate in the highest level of sports in the world.

“We believe in the power of sports, it unites our people and showcases the talent – the spirit of Fiji on the global stage.”

Saukuru is also urging all athletes representing the country to give their best efforts, both for their families and for their nation, in their respective sports.

The first group of athletes will depart our shores next week.

The Paris Olympics will begin on the 26th of next month.