McCaig aims for family legacy

Swimmer Hansel McCaig

Team Fiji swimmer Hansel McCaig is aiming to become the first member of his family to represent the country as an athlete at an Olympic Games.

His grandfather Dr Eddie and father Dr Vaigalo have both served as doctors for Team Fiji contingents in previous Olympic Games and now McCaig wants to go one better in the biggest sporting event in the world.

“It will be a phenomenal feeling to be the first person in our family to represent Fiji at an Olympics and to qualify would be even better for our sport and shows we are heading in the right direction.”

McCaig is currently in Doha, Qatar to compete in the World Aquatics Championships next week.

He will compete alongside 16-year-old Kelera Mudunasoko and they will be guided by coach Willie Elaisa.

The week-long competition is a qualifying tournament for the Paris Olympics in July.