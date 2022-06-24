Matanatabu to represent Fiji in squash

[Photo Supplied]

Marika Matanatabu is grateful for the opportunity to fly the Fijian flag at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month.

Matanatabu is the number one ranked player for Squash Fiji and is preparing in Brisbane, Australia.

He says he’s grateful for the opportunity as this is his highest achievement to represent Fiji and he plans to do his best.

Matanatabu undergoes five sessions of technical squash training as well as strength and conditioning twice a week.

The Fijian athlete is training under Bradley Hindle, former world number 64 ranked player at the Daisy Hill Club.

Squash Fiji President, Blair Macaskill says they initially planned to not send any athletes to the Commonwealth Games, however, upon receiving a request from the World Squash Federation and the Oceania Squash Federation for Fiji’s participation they tried to get both their best players in.

He adds this will be an amazing opportunity for Marika Matanatabu to compete at the highest level.

Marika’s dad, Eremasi Matanatabu says they are proud of Marika’s selection to represent Fiji to the Commowealth Games.

He adds since taking up the sport when he was eleven years, Marika has always shown dedication and discipline.

Matanatabu will be accompanied by Michael Irava, Squash Fiji’s Vice President, as the appointed Section Manager to the Games.