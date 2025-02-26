Mataele set for Chiefs debut

[Source: Rugby Highlights]

Former Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele is set to make his debut for the Chiefs this weekend against the Brumbies, stepping in for rookie Leroy Carter, who has been rested.

The ex-Crusaders and Western Force player will mark his return to Super Rugby as the Chiefs look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The Chiefs currently sit at the top of the table after dominant performances in the opening two rounds.

Head coach Clayton McMillan expressed confidence in Mataele, stating that the winger has earned his opportunity after a strong pre-season.

He adds that this debut is a great chance for Mataele to showcase his talent in front of home fans at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Adding to the squad boost, lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi also returns after missing Round 2, further strengthening the Chiefs’ lineup as they aim to continue their strong campaign.

