Massive interest in Suva City Motor Show

More than 150 participants have been confirmed for the Suva City Motor Show organized by The Syndicate, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the Suva City Council today.

The Syndicate is receiving overwhelming support from the business community as it continues to treat its participants.

A draw was held on Thursday, as the club gave away five prizes with the sponsorship of Unique Paints & Hardware.

Article continues after advertisement

Company Director Asaf Khan says many people in Fiji are car lovers, and to have a car event as such will be good for them as they can be able to show off what they have.

“The event gives the car lovers a good platform to showcase what they got. I am a car lover myself and I am very excited looking forward for the big day. All I’d say is come and enjoy this weekend have a good time with the family and get a glimpse of what’s there for the car community in Fiji”

Khan says they are looking forward to the event as they expect a good turn-out.

The motor show will be held at the Constitution Avenue in Suva and will see 79 categories of cars showcased with planned activities for kids and families.