Maritime Zone confirmed for today

The 2021 Maritime Zone will go ahead as scheduled today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meet Manager Biu Colati says four schools will be part of the zone.

He says the competition will start at 1pm with Adi Maopa Secondary, Cicia High School, Ratu Finau Secondary and Rotuma High School taking part.

Athletes who qualify today will feature in the Coca Cola Games which is scheduled to start on Saturday.

However, athletes, fans, old scholars and other relevant stakeholders will know today whether the Coca-Cola Games will go ahead or not.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics General Secretary, Vuli Waqa has confirmed they’ll have a meeting today.

Waqa says they’ll be meeting with the Ministry of Education and sponsors.