Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown|Supermarkets in Nadi have stock replenished|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all|Six passengers yet to come forward|CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka|Fifth confirmed case in isolation, family members under quarantine|Restaurants, cafeteria heed directives from govt amid COVID-19|Stay calm and connected says Empower Fiji|No shortage of food and toilet paper: FCCC|FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products|PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions|Be responsible and don’t be selfish: COMPOL|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Sports

Maintain fitness during lockdown: Swamy

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 6:06 am

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the advisory given by the Fijian government to suspend all sporting activities, the Nadi players will still continue with their personal training.

Head coach Kamal Swamy says they want their players to maintain fitness during the lockdown period.

“Everybody has to stay safe so we have given individual players training programs which they can do in their own compound and it is important for them to continue practicing and the thing is, it just needs about 6-7 yards area where they can do their training and I think that will help us when the season starts.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Football Association hopes they will proceed with their local tournaments by May.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.