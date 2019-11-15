Maintain fitness during lockdown: Swamy

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the advisory given by the Fijian government to suspend all sporting activities, the Nadi players will still continue with their personal training.

Head coach Kamal Swamy says they want their players to maintain fitness during the lockdown period.

“Everybody has to stay safe so we have given individual players training programs which they can do in their own compound and it is important for them to continue practicing and the thing is, it just needs about 6-7 yards area where they can do their training and I think that will help us when the season starts.”

The Fiji Football Association hopes they will proceed with their local tournaments by May.