Maguire Backs Walsh After Error in Broncos' Loss

Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has defended Reece Walsh despite an error by the talented fullback that handed the Warriors a golden-point 20-18 victory in New Zealand.

The 22-year-old had a torrid night in Auckland, suffering a suspected knee injury in the second minute of the game that limited his involvement to only seven runs over 50 metres.

He bravely battled through the pain barrier to score the 73rd-minute try that sent the contest to a golden point.

But Walsh made a costly gaffe by kicking out on the full from the extra-time restart, allowing the Warriors’ Luke Metcalf to land a 50-metre penalty goal to hand the home side victory.

Maguire refused to criticise his star man, while praising him for battling through the pain barrier to finish the match.

“He has done something to his knee,” Maguire said. “There is something there that we need to have a look at.

“It was a real credit to him to fight through the game.”

