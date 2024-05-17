Leslie and Hurst to attend Ocean Swim Event in Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

Three-time Paralympic gold medalist in the men’s Individual Medley 150m, Cameron Leslie, is set to attend the Ocean Swim Event in Denarau and nearby islands in the next two weeks.

Leslie will be accompanied by Ky Hurst, hailed as one of the best Ironmen in Surf Lifesaving history, boasting an impressive resume with seven Australian Ironman titles and a place in Surf Lifesaving’s Hall of Fame.

The duo will be joined by their families for the event.

Ky Hurst will also host a swim clinic and Q&A session, while Leslie is preparing for his fourth Paralympic campaign.



The event is set to be held from the 27th to the 31st of this month.