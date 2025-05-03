Leaders discuss Rugby's Pacific role

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with Rugby Australia’s CEO Phil Waugh and his delegation to discuss rugby union’s significant role in Pacific diplomacy.

The meeting, preceding the historic Vodafone Fijiana versus Wallaroos Test in Suva, reinforced the commitment to strengthening the Fiji-Australia relationship.

Rabuka, alongside Fiji Rugby Union officials, acknowledged the Fijian Drua’s success as a testament to collaborative investment in talent and regional pride.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Waugh emphasized the strategic importance of the ongoing partnership, highlighting rugby’s unifying influence across the Pacific, diplomatically, economically and culturally.

He credited Rugby Australia and the Australian Government’s PacificAusSports program for their pivotal role in the Fijian Drua’s success and community rugby development.

The “Vuvale Bowl” match, following a week of community engagements and school visits, underscored the deep ties between the nations.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Reds at 2.05pm while the Fijiana Drua side will meet the Wallaroos at 5pm.

You can watch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.