Lawyers suggest defamation charge against BCF Chair

Boxer Sebastian Singh and the lawyer Avinesh Reddy

Boxer Sebastian Singh and the lawyer representing the family of late boxer Ubayd Haider, are considering filing defamation charges against the Boxing Commission of Fiji Chair over his recent comments.

Adi Narayan had recently stated that Haider’s family should take responsibility for allowing him to fight, knowing he had pre-existing injuries, including concussions from a previous bout in Australia.

Singh responded by labelling Narayan’s comments as insensitive.

Article continues after advertisement

“I don’t know what Mr Narayan is trying to achieve, but he should uphold a code of ethics and respect the ongoing investigation. It’s saddening to see him making these statements while we, the family, are still in mourning. It shows a lack of understanding and sensitivity toward the situation.”

Singh claims no one from the Boxing Commission has visited the family since Haider’s passing.

Haider was hospitalized and later passed away after being knocked out by Runqi Zhou during the South Pacific Promotions IBO Asia Pacific Featherweight title fight at Nadi’s King Charles Park Last year.

Lawyer Avinesh Reddy criticized Narayan for speculating about Haider’s condition without evidence.

“Mr Narayan should not blame the family for ‘allowing’ Haider to fight. Haider was an adult who made his own decisions, and the Commission should not be making baseless claims without proof of previous injuries.”

The family and their legal team are now exploring whether Narayan’s remarks could constitute defamation, further escalating tensions between the grieving family and the commission.

Haider’s case remains under investigation by the Ministry of Sports, with both sides awaiting a resolution.