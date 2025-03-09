Labasa hopeful for another dominant win

[Source: Labasa Football/ Facebook]

Labasa will look to maintain their top spot in the Extra Premier League table standings after their match against Lautoka this afternoon.

The Babasiga Lions currently sit in second place with four points, trailing Navua, who lead the table with six points.

Labasa has played two matches so far, securing a 1-1 draw against Rewa before delivering a dominant 6-0 victory over Tavua last week.

In other matches today, Nadroga will host Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 1 pm while Nasinu takes on Ba at 3 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Meanwhile, Lautoka and Labasa will battle at 3 pm at Churchill Park in what is expected to be a highly competitive encounter.

