Kyrgios fights onwards for quarterfinals spot

Nick Kyrgios beat fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in a wild third-round match at Wimbledon this morning.

The Australian won 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) where both players received code violations.

Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima of the United States for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 27th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion beat the Italian on Centre Court.

Nadal is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open. The Spaniard won the title at the All England Club in 2008 and 2010.

The 36-year-old Nadal next plays 21st-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a spot in the quarterfinals.