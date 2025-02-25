Sports

Kvitova not setting goals in comeback from maternity break

Reuters

February 25, 2025 4:50 pm

Tennis Player, Petra Kvitova

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she has been encouraged by the success of several new mothers on their return to the WTA Tour but the Czech is tempering expectations ahead of her own comeback from maternity leave this week.

The former world number two, who turns 35 next month, gave birth to her son Petr last July and will return to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas before high-profile hardcourt events in Indian Wells and Miami.

New mothers Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka have both returned to a high level after time away from the game while Belinda Bencic won the Abu Dhabi title this month.

“Those girls are pretty young still of course, I would say my age is different,” Kvitova told the WTA website.

“But we’re used to working hard. Even after pregnancy and giving birth we know what to do and we’re willing to do it. When you already played well before, you want to be back where you belong, basically.

“Belinda and I are in touch, and it’s nice she’s playing so well. Her daughter is like 2-1/2 months older than our Petr, so that’s fun. She just showed us that it’s possible, coming back after giving birth. That’s a good sign.”

Kvitova meets Briton Jodie Burrage later on Tuesday in her first match in 17 months and she said it felt like a big deal.

“Sometimes I’m really surprised by myself. Like, why I did it? I would have regretted it if I didn’t come back,” she said.

“I’m not putting any goals on myself, I’ll never play as good as I was playing when I was winning tournaments.”

“I want to enjoy myself playing tennis and it’ll take time.”

