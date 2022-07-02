Koroisau, Kikau instrumental in Panthers win

Fiji Bati and Panthers prop Apisai Koroisau returned from his State of Origin stint in style after sealing the win in the Panthers 26-18 win over Roosters last night.

Koroisau dived between Victory Radley and James Tedesco after a quick play-the-ball by Penrith and New Zealand prop James Fisher-Harris to score in the 73rd minute.

He was also instrumental in helping put Fiji-born Viliame Kikau over from close range to give the premiers a 14-6 lead at the interval.

Other tries for the Panthers were scored by Brian To’o and Izack Tago.

In other NRL matches, Knights defeated Titans 38-12.