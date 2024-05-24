Kolora Lomani makes the cut

Kolora Lomani [left], Talei Wilson with Reapi Ulunisau [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Former Vodafone Fijiana 15s and Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua winger Kolora Lomani is the new face in the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side for the next tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Lomani who just recently joined the squad after the Super Rugby Women’s season has been rewarded with a spot in the team by coach Saiasi Fuli.

The 24-year-old from Kadavu featured for the Brumbies this season.

Article continues after advertisement

She was also part of the Fijiana Drua side that lifted the Super W title in 2022.

Also in the mix is Reapi Ulunisau who joins seasoned campaigners like Raijieli Daveua, Ana Maria Naimasi, Vani Buleki and Lavena Cavuru.

The Madrid 7s will be held from 31st of May to the 2nd of June.