Kamikamica scores for Storm

Fiji Bati’s Tui Kamikamica assisted with a fourth try for Storm to help them secure a 52-18 win against Canterbury Bulldog in round 5 of the National Rugby League.

It started just three minutes into the game when Felise Kaufusi crashed over for an easy try from dummy half.

Melbourne halves Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes then linked up to score the Storm’s second and five minutes later Christian Welch barged his way over.

It didn’t dampen the Dogs’ spirits though as British import Luke Thompson crossed to score Canterbury’s first points since Round 1.

Star hooker Harry Grant put his magic touch on his first game of the season as he sent Tui Kamikamica but the moment was overshadowed. A scuffle instigated by Ofahiki Ogden and a swinging arm from Nelson Asofa-Solomona saw the pair sin-binned.

Both teams were down to 12 men but the Storm made it look like they had double the amount of players as winger George Jennings planted the ball down in the corner.

A fast start is what Storm coach Craig Bellamy wanted this week and that’s what he got in the first and second half. Three minutes into the second 40, superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen snuck up on Kyle Flanagan to somehow score within inches of the dead ball line.

The Bulldogs responded through young five-eighth Jake Averillo, who then set up Dallin Watene-Zelezniak up for a try six minutes later.

But the second half spark wasn’t enough for Canterbury as Justin Olam crossed and then Josh Addo-Carr backed it up three minutes later.

Melbourne didn’t take their foot off the pedal, with Papenhuyzen getting a well-deserved try.

In other NRL matches Roosters defeats Sharks 26-18 and Titans thrashed Knights 42-16.

[Source: foxsports.com.au]