Kaiviti Silktails begin preparations for Ron Massey Cup

Preseason training for the Kaiviti Silktails have begun ahead of the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Coach Wes Naiqama says yesterday was the team’s official first day of training for the new season in Lautoka.

Naiqama says he’s happy with the players so far however, they will need to up the ante when they move to Australia later in the month.

“Yeah it will be really similar to what we did last year, these boys come into preseason with the drills that we do and what is expected of them won’t be new to them because we have laid the foundation during the season.”

The former Fiji Bati player says the next 8 weeks for the Silktails will be crucial.

The Silktails’ debut in New South Wales’ Ron Massey Cup competition in 2020 was successful but was short-lived due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They thrashed the Windsor Wolves 40-16 in their only game of the season in Lautoka.

The Silktails will leave the country of the 25th of this month and set up camp in Sydney this year to guarantee they can take a full part this season.