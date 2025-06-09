Jioje becomes Fiji’s first-ever category 2 IPF referee

Eric Jioje (white) [file photo]

Fiji Powerlifting has reached a major milestone after local official Eric Jioje successfully passed his international refereeing exam, becoming the country’s first-ever accredited Category 2 referee under the International Powerlifting Federation.

His achievement marks a significant step forward for the sport in Fiji, opening the door for more local officials to qualify at the global level.

Eric says the accomplishment is the result of years of commitment and the strong support system around him.

Speaking after receiving his accreditation, Eric expressed his gratitude to those who helped him reach the landmark achievement.

“Thank you. I don’t know what to say, but I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my supporters, TG Power Information. I’d also like to thank my family, especially my wife, Rosie, who has been very supportive of me.”

He added that his wife has been instrumental in his journey both as an athlete and now as a referee.

Eric also acknowledged the support from Fiji National University for enabling him to attend international events required for certification.

He confirmed the historic achievement on behalf of the national federation.

“Good news, on behalf of Fiji Power Information, I have just graduated with my Cat 2 IPF referee. I believe I’m the first IPF accredited referee, Cat 2 referee for Fiji. That is a milestone, stepping into the future.”

Looking ahead, he said Fiji Powerlifting is ready to expand its officiating group with new training and development pathways.

