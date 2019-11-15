Its about how you get back up and respond: Fury

Gypsy King Tyson Fury is determined he will knock out Deontay Wilder in the second round of their greatly anticipated rematch tomorrow.

With an impressive 20 knockouts and 29 wins record, Fury is confident, that when the dust settles in MGM Grand, Las Vegas he will be the last man standing.

“He hit me with it twice and bam, I hit the floor twice. But it’s not how you hit the floor, it’s about how you get back up and respond. And he knows he ain’t messing with no quitter. I’m a fighting man.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fury says for Wilder to beat him, he has to nail him to the canvas.

Calm and patient Wilder says come Sunday he will be the last man standing.

“Understand what I’m saying and if you don’t. You know the saying whats understood don’t have to be explained because come February 22nd your body going to be lying right there.”

You can watch the Fury-Wilder rematch tomorrow LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi Digital platform.