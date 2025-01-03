Inaugural Namaka 7s to empower youths

[Source: West Events Fiji/ Facebook]

The inaugural Namaka 7s and Volleyball Tournament aims to harness the potential of youth while striving to steer them away from substance abuse and crime, which are major concerns in the Western Division.

The tournament, officially launched today at Namaka Public School, targets issues that the country as a whole struggles to address, such as drug abuse, intoxication, and rising crime rates.

Tournament organizer Biu Tadranu believes sports can play a significant role in addressing these complex issues.

“For these youths to still train and to get away from the time they have spent drinking alcohol or involved in the wrong group – we feel like Namaka 7s has a bigger purpose in terms of getting the youths, giving them the platform to showcase their talents.”

The former ticketing manager for Drua has taken a bold step to ensure youth are engaged through sports to keep them occupied.

Meanwhile, Namaka Public School head Teacher is grateful for the partnership in having the tournament held at their school ground.

He says he looks forward to fully supporting efforts to assist the community in the best way possible.

Volleyball will be held on the 17th and 18th of this month while the 7s competition will be held on the 24th & 25th at the Namaka Public School in Nadi.