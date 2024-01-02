World Cup exposure vital for Fiji's Hockey growth : Nawaqakuta

[File Photo]

Featuring for the World Cup is the exposure that Fiji Hockey needs.

President Emi Nawaqakuta says meeting the bigger teams in the World Cup will be a big advantage for the sporting organisation.

She adds that they will be meeting most teams for the first time.

Nawaqakuta says that for the past decade, the organisation has consistently received assistance from dedicated volunteers to provide players with exposure opportunities.

“This opportunity to get to the World Cup and play teams like the Netherlands and teams from South Africa like we’ve never been able to get that exposure at all”

Nawaqakuta says this has been a long time coming, and it is a good opportunity for hockey to achieve.

She adds that this aligns with their long-term vision of qualifying for the Olympics and Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru revealed to FBC Sports last week that they have approved $100k for the organisation of their World Cup tournament.

The Hockey 5s World Cup will be held from the 28th to the 31st of next month.