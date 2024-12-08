Australia Wonderers impressed

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/Facebook]

Members of the Australian Wonderers Hockey side are impressed with the performance put out by the Fiji Hockey under-15 sides during their tour over the past four days.

The side played against Fiji’s boys and girls under-15 teams at the National Hockey Center in Suva, and is expected to leave for Australia next week.

Daniel Goodwin, a coach with the Australian Wonderers, says they did not expect tough competition against the Fijians.

He personally was impressed with the physicality and speed of the Fijian players, and is adamant there will be a handful of hockey stars representing the country at international level in the coming years.

“The Australian Wonderers really enjoyed playing against the Fijian teams, we were really impressed by the athletic ability for both teams, and their skill level. I think it caught a lot of our guys by surprise.”

He adds that members of the Australian Wonderers had enjoyed all their time spend during the tour, and are excited to return again next year.

Meanwhile, the Oceania Pacific Cup competition will kick start next week Monday at the national Hockey Center in Suva.