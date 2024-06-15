Great turnout noted at the Korean Ambassadors Cup

Over 140 children gathered at the Vodafone Arena in Suva to take part in the Korean Ambassador’s Cup.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Korean Ambassador Kim Jin Hyung expressed that it was a heartwarming moment for him personally to see children from various Taekwondo clubs participating.

He adds that Taekwondo not only strengthens the body but also provides mental and emotional benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

“The relations between Fiji and Korea go back 50 years. This is where Taekwondo was prioritized. Having Taekwondo in Fiji is a very great and meaningful thing for us and the embassy”.

He says that this is only the beginning and hopes to have more of these sorts of tournaments in the future.