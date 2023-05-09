Great turnout in NRL School Holiday Clinic

[ Source : NRL in Fiji / Facebook]

More than 100 participants braved the rain yesterday in Lami in eagerness to take part in the NRL School Holiday Clinic at Chauhan Memorial School.

NRL Fiji manager, Ema Levaci expressed her excitement and appreciation with the great turnout.

Levaci say they have been working hard day in and day out to make these visits a success.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year we were actually thinking why not we invite everyone along, rather than sitting at home if you nothing to do you can come and join”

She adds they aim to not only prep students for games but also to teach them the fundamentals of life such as preventing domestic violence.

NRL Fiji conducted its first school clinic in Deuba yesterday.

They are set to visit Nuku Secondary School today.