Woods on senior circuit would be 'a thrill to see' says Langer

Tiger Woods [Source: Reuters]

Golfers competing on the PGA Tour Champions would welcome the chance to play against 15-times major winner Tiger Woods on the senior circuit, two-times Masters champion Bernhard Langer said.

Woods, who has played a limited schedule since his horrific Feb. 2021 car crash, will be eligible to play on the Champions Tour — where players are allowed to use golf carts at most events — when he turns 50 on Dec. 30.

Germany’s Langer, who owns a record 47 career wins on the Champions Tour and prevailed in a playoff over Woods last December in an unofficial family team event, said the golfing great is still very competitive.

Among those who compete on the Champions Tour are Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard, Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke, Fred Couples, David Duval, Steve Stricker and Rocco Mediate, who lost to Woods in a 19-hole U.S. Open playoff in 2008.

While Woods, who last June was given special exemption into PGA Tour Signature Events, will likely continue to focus on the U.S.-based circuit’s four majors for the foreseeable future he could use the Champions Tour to get competitive reps as well.

Paul Azinger, a 12-times winner on the PGA Tour who is now a lead analyst on Champions Tour broadcasts, said he feels Woods will definitely make his way to the senior circuit.