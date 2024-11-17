Verata House crowned champs at Druavesi Golf tournament

[Source: Supplied]

The 31st Druavesi Golf Tournament concluded with Verata House claiming the championship title at the Fiji Golf Club on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Competing in a 4-man Ambrose format, Verata House emerged victorious with an overall net score of 132, narrowly defeating defending champions Rewa House, who finished with 132.75.

Bau House took third place with a net score of 138.25.

The tournament featured 13 teams, including 8 from Queen Victoria School Old Boys (QVSOB) and 5 teams from alumni groups representing Marist Old Boys, Grammar Old Scholars, and Labasa College Old Scholars.

QVSOB teams battled for the prestigious Druavesi Trophy, while alumni teams competed for the Druavesi Cup in the School of Origin Competition.

Each QVSOB house—Bau, Rewa, Verata, and Tovata—fielded two teams, with their combined scores determining the final house rankings.

Verata House, led by Ratu Isoa Gavidi, delivered consistent performances to secure the top spot.

Rewa House, captained by Speaker of Parliament Filimoni Jitoko, put up a strong fight but fell short of retaining their title.

Bau House, led by Hon. Viliame Naupoto, rounded out the top three.

Tovata House, under Ret. Col. Viliame Seruvakula, also performed admirably.

In the School of Origin Competition, Marist Old Boys dominated, with their Team 1 winning the Druavesi Cup with an impressive net score of 57.25.

Marist Team 2 followed closely with 58, while Labasa College Old Scholars secured third place with 62.185.

The tournament saw a great turnout of old boys, who walked the course to cheer on their teams and created a lively and supportive atmosphere.

Clear skies provided perfect conditions after days of rain, adding to the success of the event.

Ratu Isoa Gavidi, captain of the victorious Verata House, expressed his pride in his team:

“This win reflects the teamwork and commitment of Verata House. The support from our old boys made a huge difference, and we’re honored to bring the trophy home this year.”

With this year’s tournament concluded, organizers are already planning for 2025, aiming to involve more young alumni and continue the rich tradition of the Druavesi Golf Tournament.