Tuivuna sets sights on order of merit

Local professional golfer Tomasi Tuivuna

Despite finishing second overall in the Sheraton Golf Classics, local professional golfer Tomasi Tuivuna is again chasing the Fiji PGA Order of Merit.

While the tournament itself may not directly contribute to the Fiji PGA Order of Merit, Tuivuna utilized the event as a valuable training ground, facing off against a field of international golfers over the course of four intense days.

Tuivuna says his focus was not solely on accruing daily points, but rather on honing his performance to peak condition.

With an eye towards the upcoming Fiji Classics next month, Tuivuna emphasizes the importance of these tournaments in determining the coveted Order of Merit standings.



“Yeah I’m trying to catch up with the order of merit like at the moment master is leading for the order of merit but depends because there is another two or three tournaments coming up especially the Fiji Open back at home in Suva I think that’s in November and that’s a big one. When you finish that tournament that you will see how the points system will go.”

Tuivuna says his next focus is the Fiji Classics in Denarau next month and that’s where he will be getting vital points.

Despite narrowly missing out on the top spot, Tuivuna’s stellar performance did not go unrewarded, as he walked away with a prize of $8,000.

Meanwhile, James Gordon from Australia successfully defended his title, clinching the championship and claiming a hefty purse of $13,000.