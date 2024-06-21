Tom Kim, on brink of 22, shoots 62 to lead Travelers

[Source: Reuters]

Tom Kim of South Korea birdied his final two holes to break away from the pack and secure the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.

One day shy of his 22nd birthday, Kim posted an 8-under 62 at TPC River Highlands to build a two-shot cushion over Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Akshay Bhatia and Kurt Kitayama.

Scottie Scheffler was part of a tie at 5-under 65. The World No. 1 credited a tweak in his swing mechanics for helping him get back on track; Thursday ended a six-round streak of failing to break 70.

As for Kim, five of his birdies came on the back nine, including a 16-foot putt at the par-4 10th hole and a 2 1/2-footer following a terrific approach at the par-4 12th. He punctuated his round by converting birdie putts from 14 and 7 feet, respectively.

Already a three-time winner on tour, Kim is looking for his first win at a signature event. The Travelers is the tour’s last signature event of the regular season, with $20 million in prize money on offer and no 36-hole cut coming Friday.

Defending champion Keegan Bradley opened with a 1-under 69.