Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis

Tiger Woods confirmed Saturday over social media that he is dealing with the flu.

Woods’ announcement came one day after he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

“I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from (the Genesis Invitational) due to illness, which we now know is influenza,” the 15-time major champion wrote on Twitter. “I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank (the tournament) and all the fans for the support.”

Woods’ post on Twitter is in line with the message revealed by Rob McNamara, his friend and business partner.

“So he started feeling some flu-like symptoms (on Thursday) night,” McNamara said on Friday. “Woke up this morning, they were worse than the night previous. He had a little bit of a fever and that, and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy.