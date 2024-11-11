QVS students encouraged to join golf tourney

Year 13 students of Queen Victoria School are encouraged to sign up and compete at the upcoming Druavesi Golf Tournament to be held on Friday.

The tournament is organized by the QVS Old Boys.

Organizing committee member Sai Tokalau says they are excited to have their year 13 students at the one-day tournament, and hopes for a large turnout.

He says they hope this might spike interest for the sport among the students, emphasizing the lessons and morals that comes with it.

“There were some numbers reduced, but I think this year it should be okay. There’s also, the number of old boys that will be coming in to become a new member for the golf club, so that contributes to the push.”

Meanwhile, Pacific Energy has come on board as partners in terms of sponsorship for the event, and has allocated $4000 towards the tournament.

It’s been 31 years since the Druavesi Golf meet started.

The tournament will be held at the Fiji Golf Club in Suva on Friday, and it’ll tee-off at 10am.