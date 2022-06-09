Over 200 golfers for Sheraton Classic

[Source: Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort/ Facebook]

Golfers from Fiji and around the world are competing at the 2022 Sheraton Golf Classic competition that is currently underway at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club.

Marking its 10th year anniversary, 224 golfers of which 56 are professionals, will be competing at the five day tournament that started yesterday.

Also part of the competition is Professional golfer Glenn Joyer, who has been part of the local golf competitions over the last 10 years.

Joyer says the standard of the sport has evolved, so the competition this year will be intense.

“Last time I was here, I lost in the playoffs to Brad Burnes, so hopefully we can have a good week again and it is a very good field this seniors, there is over 50 pros coming. Peter Senior is coming, Andrea Stalls, and Brad Burnes, Tim Elliot. There is a lot of pretty good players so the legends is very good on the legends tour.”

These golfers will be competing for a prize of $100,000.