Officer who arrested Scheffler disciplined for not having body camera on

[Source: Reuters]

The officer who arrested world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler last week has been disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera during the incident, Louisville police said.

Scheffler was arrested ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky after he tried to drive around traffic congestion outside Valhalla Golf Club which was caused by a fatal accident in the area that morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said arresting officer Bryan Gillis has received corrective action for not turning on his body-worn camera.

“This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices,” said Gwinn-Villaroel. “We respect the judicial process and we will allow the courts to proceed accordingly.”

Scheffler, the pre-tournament favourite when he arrived at Valhalla, was five shots off the lead before being arrested over what he said was a misunderstanding with traffic flow.

According to the arrest report, Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward”, dragging Gillis to the ground. The officer was taken to hospital after suffering pain, swelling and abrasions to his wrist and knee.

Police also released video footage on Thursday, including one taken by a street pole camera that shows Scheffler’s vehicle slowly turn into Valhalla before an officer runs towards it and strikes it as it comes to a stop.

The officer continuously reaches into the window of the driver’s seat before the door opens and Scheffler emerges. The vehicle did not move once the officer began interacting with it.

A second video from a police vehicle dashcam shows Scheffler being escorted from the scene in handcuffs.

Neither video shows an officer being dragged to the ground as described in the arrest report.

Louisville police also released a form in which Gillis had to explain why he did not record the incident.

“While directing traffic in front of Gate 1 the PGA personnel stopped a bus from entering Gate 1,” Gillis wrote. “I observed a vehicle traveling in the opposing lanes coming at me.

“I stopped the driver and advised him he could not proceed because of the bus. He demanded to be let in and proceeded forward against my directions. I was dragged/knocked down by the driver. I then proceeded to arrest the driver.”

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer. He was released from jail in time to make his second round tee time.

Scheffler, who finished in a share of eighth place at the PGA Championship, is due in a Louisville court for his rescheduled arraignment on June 3.