Golf

New golfers targeted

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 6:25 am
Fiji Golf is encouraging more people to take up the sport.

Golf is another sport being revived in the country and the focus now is on getting more new golfers.

Fiji Golf Club captain Mahendra Nair says some may think it’s a strenuous sport which is why they are not interested in joining.

He says it is a sport that can be played by people of all ages and there is a need to get in more golfers.

Article continues after advertisement

Nair adds this year they will organize more events for the club members.

“The more people we have, it’s more fun and at the same time- golf is a sport that you can enjoy at whatever age you are. Whether you are 10 years old or you are a 70-year-old, you can enjoy golf”

Fiji Golf is preparing for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

 

 

